Businesswoman takes on sitting MP in Cloverdale-Langley City

Tamara Jansen of Milner Village Garden Centre and Darvonda Nurseries picked to take on John Aldag.

Langley businesswoman Tamara Jansen hopes to unseat a Langley-area member of parliament during next year’s federal election.

Jansen, the retired CEO of Darvonda Nurseries, expressed her intentions to run for political office this summer. That came after a number of public events where she spoke out about medically assisted dying, pro-life, and the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Well, Saturday night she won the Conservative Party of Canada nod, and will now take on current MP for Cloverdale-Langley City, John Aldag.

Tamara Jansen won the Nomination Election last night and is the Conservative Candidate for Cloverdale-Langley City. She will be an incredible new Member of Parliament next year. Cloverdale-Langley City deserves a new MP that will represent them in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/BknbtLjNs3 — Mark Warawa (@MPmarkwarawa) October 28, 2018

Conservative Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has been supporting Jansen.

“She will be an incredible new Member of Parliament next year,” he tweeted after Saturday’s vote.

“Cloverdale-Langley City deserves a new MP that will represent them in Ottawa.”

