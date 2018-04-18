Passengers of the West Coast Express will be served by buses and SkyTrain if there is a CP Rail strike. (THE NEWS files)

Buses would pick up West Coast Express riders if job action

If CP Rail workers strike, TransLink will bus commuters to Skytrain

TransLink is making plans for commuters in case the West Coast Express is stopped by job action on the railway.

Unions representing Canadian Pacific Rail employees have served strike notice for Saturday, and the region’s transit service provider is making contingencies to have buses pick up those who are served by the express train from Mission to Vancouver.

Chris Bryan of TransLink said it wants customers to know the transit authority will replace the West Coast Express service if there is a disruption.

“We’re not going to leave them in the lurch. We will provide transit service,” he said.

“We know how much people in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and beyond to Mission depend on that service.”

The backup plan is to offer 12 to 16 buses that will run on the West Coast Express schedule, picking up passengers at the stations, and taking them to Coquitlam Central Station, where they can board SkyTrain.

Bryan said the buses will mostly run on an express route – not stopping at each WCE station – until they get to Coquitlam Central. So the trip from Mission by bus will take just five minutes longer than by train, he said.

However, the SkyTrain will make its regularly scheduled stops, and that could add up to 20 minutes to the trip downtown.

“SkyTrain is not able to compete with West Coast Express for your quick journey downtown,” he said.

TransLink is still going to offer a Sun Run schedule on April 22, and Bryan said that will also be replaced by buses if there is job action puts the brakes on the WCE. It is scheduled to leave Mission at 7 a.m.

The buses will follow the WCE Sun Run Train schedule, but they will not be as fast as the train, getting runners to the race by 8:40 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start, he said.

Two unions have authorized strikes – the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11 voted this week to joined the Teamsters Rail Conference of Canada in job action on April 21.

Bryan said there is still time to negotiate, and the two sides are still at the table.

“Serving a strike notice is part of the bargaining process that unions must follow if they want to be able to strike,” said Keith Creel, CP president and CEO, in a press release.

“We remain committed to achieving a win-win solution and urge the two unions to work closely with us and the federal mediators to achieve a positive outcome as soon as possible in the hours leading up to the deadline.”

The IBEW said there is a significant gap between the parties, while the the Teamsters union has accused CP of manufacturing a crisis.

The unions have said if there is no negotiated settlement, their workers will walk out at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

Previous story
2 crew members fall into water during BC Ferries safety drill
Next story
Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Just Posted

Murals ‘giving life to dark corners’ of Newton

BIA works to create a ‘festival alley’ in Surrey with a graffiti-focused ‘youth vibe’

White Rock man arrested by VPD

Vancouver police say K-9 officer prevented escape during afternoon arrest

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ set to begin filming in Cloverdale on Thursday

Film crews, cast will be on site late into the night on 176 Street

Semiahmoo Secondary high-jumper heading to Arizona

South Surrey’s Alexa Porpaczy signs NCAA athletic scholarship

Site of future North Clayton elementary school moved due to traffic concerns

Community cited concerns when new school was proposed for a dead end street

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

Union says Trump bullying threatens hundreds of B.C. pulp mill jobs

Fear mounts that new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst mills out of business

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

Trailer for shot-in-Surrey ‘Skyscraper’ features an airborne Dwayne Johnson

Action movie set for summer release in 3D

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Buses would pick up West Coast Express riders if job action

If CP Rail workers strike, TransLink will bus commuters to Skytrain

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Adult raccoon was rescued by Critter Care Wildlife Society after being found with trap stuck on paw

2 crew members fall into water during BC Ferries safety drill

One crew member is injured after rescue boat mechanism fails, causing it to fall from the ferry

Most Read