A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. A transit strike remains in the air as talks between Vancouver bus drivers and their employee break down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Union ‘not at all’ optimistic that transit strike will resolve before full work stoppage

Overtime ban could disrupt 10-15 per cent of bus service in Metro Vancouver

The union representing 5,000 striking transit workers in Metro Vancouver is not very hopeful that the labour dispute will be resolved without a full work stoppage.

“I’m not optimistic at all,” said Gavin McGarrigle, the western regional director of Unifor.

Bargaining broke down Thursday, less than two days after talks had resumed Wednesday morning. Bus operators and maintenance workers for Coast Mountain Bus Company initially began job action on Nov. 1, after negotiations broke down the day before. Up till now, the job action has involved bus driver ditching their uniforms and an overtime ban for maintenance workers.

Bus drivers will refuse overtime on Friday, and again on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week, and estimate it will disrupt 10-15 per cent of the transit system.

Speaking at Coast Mountain Bus Company headquarters in Surrey Thursday, president Michal McDaniel said their offer to workers was more than fair.

“We feel like we are competitive today and we do want to remain competitive, that’s why we are lifting those wages faster than the rest of the public sector [in B.C.],” McDaniel said.

The company is offering a 9.6 per cent increase for bus operators and a 12.2 per cent increase for maintenance workers, both over four years.

The union has said those wages are not enough, and not comparable to what transit workers get paid in Toronto, nor to what SkyTrain workers receive.

McDaniel said the comparison to SkyTrain wages is not “apples to apples.”

“We have a Sunday premium, they don’t have a Sunday premium,” he said.

To match the union’s demands, McDaniel said, would cost CMBC $150 million over 10 years.

He said CMBC would be happy to return to the table Unifor gets “more realistic about its wage demands.”

But McGarrigle said there we no agreements in place about either wages or working conditions.

“We did make some progress yesterday but we did not finalize an agreement on working conditions,” he said.

“When we came together early this morning… they completely rejected any comparisons with other large transit systems like Toronto.”

READ MORE: Bargaining to resume in Metro Vancouver transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Hold and secure’ at Elgin Park Secondary lifted

Just Posted

Surrey Save-On-Foods to support Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper program

Farquhar hopes locals will donate food, toys, gift cards, or warm clothing, such as mittens and toques at the Clayton Heights store Nov. 23

‘It felt good’: Milestone cross-country win for Fleetwood Park’s Jaiveer Tiwana

After winning the boys provincial championship, he’ll compete for a national title on Nov. 30

Fairs and markets aplenty in Delta this holiday season

Looking for artisan goods, baked treats and hand-crafted gifts? We’ve got you covered.

UPDATE: ‘Hold and secure’ at Elgin Park Secondary lifted

‘No evidence located to substantiate a threat,’ says Surrey RCMP

Former Cloverdale youth pastor guilty of one count of sexual assault

Judge cites reasonable doubt in finding Samuel Emerson not guilty of majority of charges

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

Union ‘not at all’ optimistic that transit strike will resolve before full work stoppage

Overtime ban could disrupt 10-15 per cent of bus service in Metro Vancouver

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Teri McGrath and South Okanagan senior’s centre members presented 150 signature petition to local MLA

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Black Press career fair happening now at Langley Events Centre

Find your dream job at the Black Press career fair

What’s happening: week of Nov. 14

Events and community listings for North Delta

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Most Read