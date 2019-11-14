Union ‘not at all’ optimistic that transit strike will resolve before full work stoppage

Overtime ban could disrupt 10-15 per cent of bus service in Metro Vancouver

A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. A transit strike remains in the air as talks between Vancouver bus drivers and their employee break down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The union representing 5,000 striking transit workers in Metro Vancouver is not very hopeful that the labour dispute will be resolved without a full work stoppage.

“I’m not optimistic at all,” said Gavin McGarrigle, the western regional director of Unifor.

Bargaining broke down Thursday, less than two days after talks had resumed Wednesday morning. Bus operators and maintenance workers for Coast Mountain Bus Company initially began job action on Nov. 1, after negotiations broke down the day before. Up till now, the job action has involved bus driver ditching their uniforms and an overtime ban for maintenance workers.

Bus drivers will refuse overtime on Friday, and again on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week, and estimate it will disrupt 10-15 per cent of the transit system.

McDaniel says CMBC has agreed to minimum “recovery times” on its routes, and has asked @UniforTheUnion to get “more realistic about its wage demands.” Says offered wage is well above other public sector settlements. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) November 14, 2019

Speaking at Coast Mountain Bus Company headquarters in Surrey Thursday, president Michal McDaniel said their offer to workers was more than fair.

“We feel like we are competitive today and we do want to remain competitive, that’s why we are lifting those wages faster than the rest of the public sector [in B.C.],” McDaniel said.

The company is offering a 9.6 per cent increase for bus operators and a 12.2 per cent increase for maintenance workers, both over four years.

The union has said those wages are not enough, and not comparable to what transit workers get paid in Toronto, nor to what SkyTrain workers receive.

McDaniel said the comparison to SkyTrain wages is not “apples to apples.”

“We have a Sunday premium, they don’t have a Sunday premium,” he said.

To match the union’s demands, McDaniel said, would cost CMBC $150 million over 10 years.

He said CMBC would be happy to return to the table Unifor gets “more realistic about its wage demands.”

But McGarrigle said there we no agreements in place about either wages or working conditions.

“We did make some progress yesterday but we did not finalize an agreement on working conditions,” he said.

“When we came together early this morning… they completely rejected any comparisons with other large transit systems like Toronto.”

