Bus driver reportedly pepper sprayed in Surrey

The incident may have involved a stolen vehicle, according to a Black Press freelancer

A police incident in North Surrey Thursday night reportedly involved a bus driver being pepper sprayed. (Photos by Shane Mackichan)

CITY CENTRE – A police incident in City Centre Thursday night reportedly involved a bus driver being pepper sprayed.

Police were on scene in the 10200-block of City Parkway around 9 p.m., near Central City Shopping Centre.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the incident may have involved a stolen vehicle.

“Sounds like a stolen vehicle was being pursued by the owner and a collision happened,” he told the Now-Leader. “The suspect tried to get away and may have struck another car. Then tried to flee on foot.”

These details have not been confirmed by police.

The Now-Leader has contacted RCMP to confirm details of the incident.

More to come.