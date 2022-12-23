A burst pipe may be responsible for the partial collapse of the ceiling at a Surrey Safeway on Friday. The store at 152 Street and 88 Avenue has been closed two days before Christmas, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Burst of frozen pipe may be to blame for partial collapse of ceiling at Surrey Safeway

No injuries, but supermarket on 152 Street has been closed 2 days before Christmas

A partial ceiling collapse near the main entrance of the Safeway store at 152 Street and 88 Avenue Friday afternoon (Dec. 23) may have been caused by a frozen pipe that burst.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer at the scene, it appeared the front of the store was flooded.

The store was evacuated and has been closed indefinitely. According to a staff member, no injuries were reported.

Black Press has reached out to Safeway’s parent company, Sobey’s, for more information.

