Burritos, miso soup and key lime pie among top 10 ordered foods in B.C.

DoorDash trend report shows popular eating habits of B.C. residents

  • Jul. 29, 2020 5:30 a.m.
  • News

British Columbia is home to beautiful scenery, bears, and burrito lovers.

DoorDash released its mid-year trend report recently, revealing some of the most-ordered food items over the past six months.

“As most Canadians have had to stay home for the greater part of the year to abide by social distancing rules, at-home eating behaviors have changed significantly,” said a DoorDash representative in a press release.

According to the trend report, burritos, chicken lettuce wraps, and miso soup ranked as the top three foods ordered in the province this year.

A little further down the top 10 list shows items such as chicken wings, chips and guacamole, pizza, cheeseburgers, quesadillas, and unsurprisingly, poutine.

It may come as a shock to know key lime pie also made the list, suggesting a diverse palate among the provincial population.

Neighbours to the east obviously enjoy a hearty plate of potatoes, with French fries and mashed potatoes ranking first and second on their top 10 list. Chicken tenders stand in third place in Alberta behind the root vegetable delights.

Widening to a national scale, burritos remain in the number one spot, but in bowl form. Canada’s top 20 list also features delicious flavours such as butter chicken, sushi of many varieties, miso soup, poke bowls, salads, garlic bread, pad Thai, and tacos.

As for top condiments of 2020, gravy ranked number one, next to tzatziki, spicy yogurt sauce, ranch and coleslaw.

