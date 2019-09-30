Burnt vehicle in Burnaby believed to be connected to Surrey’s latest shooting

Investigators appealing for information and video footage from both scenes

Homicide investigators are appealing for video footage and witnesses after a burnt-out vehicle was found in Burnaby that’s believed to have been connected to a deadly daylight shooting at a Surrey gas station that left a 29-year-old man dead last Saturday.

In a press release on Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a black man was seen leaving the shooting site in Surrey, around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway.

“Investigators have determined that a black male ran away from the shooting site and got into a silver sedan driven by a second black male,” according to an IHIT release sent Monday afternoon.

Then, around 10 p.m., Burnaby RCMP received a report of a burnt-out silver sedan in the Willingdon Avenue and Kemp Street.

Police believe the two incidents are connected and are seeking witnesses and/or dash-cam footage from either scene.

Specifically, police are interested footage from the Surrey scene, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, and between 6:30 and 8 p.m. at the Burnaby scene.

The Surrey man was gunned down while sitting in a black Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicle at a gas pump. The windshield of the vehicle, which was eventually covered with a tarp by the RCMP, had at least eight bullet holes in it.

According to a witness, a masked suspect reportedly approached the SUV and fired up to 10 shots before running from the scene.

Investigators are still making efforts to notify some of the victim’s immediate family members of his death and so his identity will not be released at this time. The victim was known to police and the shooting is believed to be a targeted incident.

“There is a great deal of momentum at this early stage in the investigation,” said Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “Our investigators and partners are diligently collecting the evidence and a phone call from the right witness could be the difference maker in this case.”

IHIT encourages anyone with information to call 1-877-551-4448. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

