UPDATE: Abbotsford youth Varinderpal Gill ID’d as Mission homicide victim

Police warned the public to stay away from Gill in August due to threats against the 19-year-old

UPDATE:

Varinderpal Gill, a man whom police weeks ago warned the public to stay away from, has been identified as the victim of Wednesday night’s homicide in Mission.

On Aug. 15, police warned the public that the 19-year-old posed a “significant risk” to the public due to his alleged connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and threats made by and against him.

RELATED: Police issue warning that 19-year-old poses ‘significant’ risk to the public

In a news release Wednesday morning, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced that Gill was found at the scene with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

ORIGINAL:

The Abbotsford Police Department has confirmed that major police presences at Bateman Road and Gladwin Road in Abbotsford Wednesday night and Thursday morning are connected to a homicide in Mission Wednesday night.

APD spokesperson Jody Thomas confirmed that there was a burned-out vehicle at Bateman Road in Abbotsford overnight Wednesday. But Thomas said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is handling the file and is expected to put out a news release by around 10 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED: One man is dead after shooting incident at Junction Mall in Mission

An Abbotsford News reporter on scene Thursday morning said the vehicle – a Honda Pilot SUV – is on Bateman between Latimer Street and Highway 11, with the road closed at Highway 11 and just west of Latimer.

Witnesses reported to The News that a major police presence was seen at Gladwin Road near Chief Dan George Middle School in Abbotsford on Wednesday night, along with two ambulances and a fire truck. Separate witnesses also reported Thursday morning that Bateman Road was closed off by police tape.

Thomas said the APD is assisting IHIT in its investigation at both locations, and noted both are connected to Wedensday night’s homicide, in which a man was found dead inside a vehicle at The Junction Shopping Centre in Mission.

That incident occurred just after 9 p.m near the SilverCity Mission Cinemas, where Mission RCMP confirmed shots were fired and a man was deceased.

A witness at the scene said he had heard four loud shots and saw a vehicle drive away quickly, before circling back to the scene. A gun was seen sticking out of the window and three more shots rang out, the witness said.

As of 11 p.m., there were no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

—With files from Kevin Mills