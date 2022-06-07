Burned vehicle found in Surrey believed to be connected to Richmond shooting: IHIT

Homicide investigators say a burned vehicle found in Surrey is believed to be connected the fatal shootings in Richmond on Saturday (June 4). Pictured is 23-year-old victim Kevin Allaraj. (Photo: IHIT handout)

Surrey RCMP responded to the vehicle fire in the area of 114 Street and 96A Avenue

Homicide investigators say a burned vehicle found in Surrey is believed to be connected the fatal shootings in Richmond on Saturday (June 4).

Just after 11 a.m., Richmond RCMP responded to reports of shots fired in a parkade in the 7000-block of Ackroyd Road, according to a release from Sgt. David Lee, with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Lee said when officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men, 23-year-old Kevin Allaraj and 22-year-old Jeevan Saepan, died at the scene.

Allaraj and Saepan, according to Lee, were from the Lower Mainland and known to police. He added initial information is that it was a targeted shooting “connected to gang activities.”

Shortly after, around 11:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a vehicle fire in the area of 114 Street and 96A Avenue.

Lee said homicide investigators “believe this fire is connected to the shootings.”

IHIT is now working with RCMP in Surrey and Richmond, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, the BC Coroners Service and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit. Lee added the “background activities and associations of both victims are being looked into, while homicide investigators are canvassing for witnesses and video.”

IHIT is now looking for dash-cam footage, CCTV or witnesses who were in the area of either scene. In Richmond, the scene is specific to the 7000-block of Ackroyd Road, between 9 a.m. and noon, while in Surrey the scene is specific to the 11400-block of 96A Avenue between 10 a.m. and noon on June 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT on the information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



