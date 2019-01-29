What remained of Tahltan Village near Telegraph Creek after a 1,180-square-kilometre blaze destroyed 21 homes. (Jane Philpott Facebook photo)

Burned out Tahltan Nation gets help from gold mining firm

Owner of Brucejack gold mine handed over a $250,000 cheque

A First Nation struggling to recover from a devastating forest fire that burned through its community last year has received some welcome help from a gold mining firm.

The Tahltan Central Government says in a news release that the Tahltan Nation has been handed a cheque for $250,000 from Pretivm, which owns the Brucejack gold mine about 400 kilometres south of the community of Telegraph Creek.

Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government, says there is still a lot of work to do in Telegraph Creek and the donation will go a long way to helping those who were affected.

READ MORE: Tahltan First Nation to finally return home after wildfire

A massive wildfire last August rolled through the community, destroying 21 homes and damaging many others.

In November, residents began returning to the community after modular homes were brought in to create a new subdivision.

Freddie Louis, the community’s emergency operations director, said then that $12 million was spent on making Telegraph Creek livable again.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta looking into mandatory school bus seatbelts: Transport Minister Mason
Next story
Online immigrant-sponsor application discriminatory, immigration lawyers say

Just Posted

Surrey council to consider ‘super committee’ again tonight

Once more, staff recommend dissolving five committees into one, citing ‘occasional overlap of content’

Third Mountie who investigated ‘Surrey six’ gang murders sentenced

Cpl. Danny Michaud was handed a three-month conditional sentence

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after crash near Surrey’s Holland Park

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the pedestrian was ‘thrown several feet’

Seniors share benefits of helping others – and each other – stay connected

‘First step is hardest’ when it comes to making connections, says South Surrey volunteer

Discount grocery store FreshCo to replace Surrey Safeway locations

Strawberry Hill, Newton stores two of 10 locations announced in B.C.

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Canfor adds to mill curtailments with brief B.C. Interior shutdowns

Vavenby down for six weeks, Houston and Mackenzie one week each

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Only disruptive incidents that harm Canada’s free and fair election will be publicly disclosed

New Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station to open this weekend

The station now has a new platform, walkway and parkade for bikes

5 to start your day

Alberta man charged in death of Burnaby woman, Bell Let’s Talk day kicks off and more

Nanaimo goes to polls today in B.C. byelection

Voters will test the strength of NDP’s minority government in the province

BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

Most Read