Burnaby RCMP say its prolific offender suppression team has seized about $100,000 worth of contraband cigarettes from a Surrey residence. (Photo: Burnaby RCMP handout)

Burnaby RCMP say its prolific offender suppression team has seized about $100,000 worth of contraband cigarettes from a Surrey residence. (Photo: Burnaby RCMP handout)

Whalley

Burnaby RCMP seize $100K worth of contraband cigarettes in Surrey

Police say other seized items include sawed-off shotgun, allegedly stolen motorcycle, 10 dehumidifiers

Burnaby RCMP say its prolific offender suppression team has seized about $100,000 worth of contraband cigarettes from a Surrey residence.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj, Burnaby RCMP media relations officer, said that between Dec. 25, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022, three businesses in the industrial areas of Burnaby were broken into.

The detachment’s prolific offender suppression team (POST) took over the investigation, and with the help of local policing partners, they were able to link the three break-ins and identify two suspects.

After linking the break-and-enters, Kalanj said the Burnaby RCMP POST and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Whalley.

Kalanj said officers seized the cigarettes, an allegedly stolen motorcycle, a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition. Officers also seized 10 dehumidifiers worth $2,000 each.

Three men in the residence were detained, Kalanj said, but were released without charges. He added the two suspects, both Surrey residents, are “in custody on unrelated matters.”

The investigation is ongoing.

“We believe the cigarettes were destined for the black market, but it is also very troubling anytime an investigation like this also leads to the discovery of a firearm,” said Cpl. Matt Emond with POST.

“These types of files can illustrate how prolific criminals in our community may offend across the entire Lower Mainland.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Man arrested for vandalism of the Komagata Maru memorial
Next story
Former Surrey MP thinking ‘very seriously’ about running for city council

Just Posted

Dawson Sucke unleashes a quick wrist shot that found the back of the net and tied the game 2-2 for Cloverdale March 23 in their semi-final game against the North East Trackers. The U18 A1 Colts ultimately lost the game 3-2 in overtime. They will now play in the bronze medal game of the U18 provincial championship tournament. (The game was played after we went to press.) (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale teams to play for both bronze and gold at provincial hockey championships

Jasbir Sandhu. (Submitted photo)
Former Surrey MP thinking ‘very seriously’ about running for city council

Surrey-Whalley NDP MLA Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cutting fuel tax won’t reduce high prices at the pumps, Surrey MLA says

The Surrey Water Polo Club U15 girls team with gold medals they won at the Alberta Open tournament March 20. (Submitted photo)
Gold in Alberta for Surrey Water Polo Club’s U15 girls, a team that ‘exceeded expectations’