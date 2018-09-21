Burnaby RCMP investigating ‘serious’ rollover crash

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, police said a truck crashed closing Lougheed Highway

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a serious single vehicle rollover crash that happened overnight on Lougheed Highway just east of Lake City Way.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, police said a truck crashed, closing the road for several hours.

Friday morning, Lougheed Highway remained closed in both directions between Lake City Way and Underhill Avenue.

Black Press Media has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for more details.

The crash in Burnaby was just one of three in Metro Vancouver overnight.

A man in Surrey was killed after being struck by two vehicles on Highway 10.

Police in Delta are also investigating a crash on Highway 17 in Delta that has left one person dead.

More to come.

