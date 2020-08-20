Burnaby RCMP fine motorcyclist riding on printed photo of license plate

Burnaby RCMP fined a motorcyclist nearly $1,000 Tuesday (Aug. 18) for allegedly driving with a printed photograph of a licence plate made to look like the real thing.
Mounties Tweeted a picture of the fake plate, saying the officer who stopped the motorcyclist in traffic wrote the operator $983 in tickets.
One of our officers conducted a traffic stop on a 🏍 . Investigation revealed the licence plate was actually a photograph printed on paper.
$983 worth of fines were written.
This is quite possibly the most expensive paper plate of all time…
🍽 😳#BurnabyFrontline pic.twitter.com/DSv6UNZ9CN
— Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) August 18, 2020
