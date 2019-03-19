Burnaby RCMP responded to calls of a man carrying a handgun near Metrotown on Monday.

Burnaby RCMP arrest man after reports of carrying a gun in Metrotown

The 47-year-old man is known to police

A man was arrested Monday near Metrotown after Mounties received reports of a person carrying a handgun.

Police received calls around 4 p.m. that a man near the Superstore was carrying a weapon, according to Burnaby RCMP.

A 47-year-old man in connection to the incident was arrested and is known to police.

RCMP also seized the weapon, a pellet gun.

The individual has not yet been charged and remains in police custody.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

RCMP are recommending charges of carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with probation order because the man was forbidden to carry any initiation fire arms.


