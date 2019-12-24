Burnaby RCMP appeal for help after hit-and-run leaves boy, 13, with ‘serious’ injuries

RCMP said they do not have a description of the car or driver.

A 13-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Burnaby Monday night, RCMP said.

According to police, the boy was struck by a car at the intersection of 17 Avenue and Humphries Street around 5:25 p.m. Mounties said the car did not stay at the scene.

“The boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries including broken bones and a concussion,” police said in a Tuesday morning news release.

RCMP said they do not have a description of the car or driver.

They are asking anyone in the area between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. to call RCMP at 604-646-9999 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

