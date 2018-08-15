Burnaby motorcyclist killed in Vancouver crash

An SUV and a motorcyclist collided early Wednesday morning

A 54-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a collision with an SUV on Vancouver’s west side early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to West Broadway near Yew Street for a crash between the Burnaby man and a 64-year-old Vancouver man driving an SUV at 6:15 a.m.

The motorcyclist died on scene, while the SUV driver stayed at the crash site and is cooperating.

This is Vancouver’s seventh traffic-related death of 2018.

Anyone who saw the crash or was driving in the area between 6 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. and has dash cam footage is asked to call 604-717-3012.

