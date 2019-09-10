Protesters outside of the Township Civic Facility in Langley, in the months before the vote on a climate emergency. (Tosha Lobsinger file photo)

Burnaby is latest Metro Vancouver city to declare climate emergency

City says council has pledged to deliver carbon neutrality within 30 years

The City of Burnaby is the latest Metro Vancouver community to declare a climate emergency and announce plans to deliver carbon neutrality within the next 30 years.

Councillors voted Monday to commit to new carbon emission targets, with a goal of cutting the gases by 45 per cent over the next 10 years.

A statement from the city says council has pledged a 75-per-cent reduction by 2040 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

READ MORE: Langley Township council acknowledges climate emergency

Burnaby says it is now aligned with the International Panel on Climate Change target limiting global temperature rise to a maximum of 1.5 Celsius.

The non-profit group, Force of Nature Alliance, says seven other Vancouver-area cities and districts, as well as the Metro Vancouver regional board have also declared climate emergencies.

Across B.C., more than two dozen cities, towns and districts, including the City of Victoria, Town of Smithers and Regional District of Central Kootenay, have backed climate emergency motions since the start of the year.

READ MORE: Abbotsford council declines to declare climate emergency

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley says a warming climate endangers everything from the local economy to the well-being of citizens.

“Transitioning to carbon neutrality will enhance our environmental health, resilience and sustainability,” Hurley said in the statement.

The Climate Emergency Declaration movement began in Australia in 2016 and its website says 990 jurisdictions in 18 countries have joined, a leap of nearly 250 jurisdictions since early July.

Canada’s House of Commons declared a climate emergency in June and almost 450 local governments across Canada are also listed on the climate emergency website.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: North Cowichan acknowledges climate emergency

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey-based dog tracker, bloodhounds to search for lost Labradoodle in Princeton
Next story
Did you know there’s an Animal Protection Party of Canada?

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties, Delta Police targeting distracted drivers

Twenty one people were killed in traffic crashes in Surrey last year

Intersection safety in question after South Surrey crash

Many calls for a traffic light or median at 40 Avenue and 176 Street

Surrey RCMP seek witnesses to fatal crash on Nordel

Collision happened just east of 120th Street, around 1 a.m. on Sept. 8

Surrey-based dog tracker, bloodhounds to search for lost Labradoodle in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

One of two wanted kidnapping suspects arrested at Surrey-U.S. border

Second suspect, Meaz Nour-Eldin, remains at large and may be in Montreal

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Burnaby is latest Metro Vancouver city to declare climate emergency

City says council has pledged to deliver carbon neutrality within 30 years

People’s Party anti-immigration policies may doom it in Fraser Valley: professor

Local candidate says party needs more attention and isn’t populist or alt-right

Move over, Pee and Poo: New mascots coming to Metro Vancouver’s food waste program

Mr. Avocado Shell, Ms. Pineapple Top and more remind residents to keep food scraps out of garbage

Pearl-filled oyster surprises Greater Victoria dinner party guests

Oyster, caught in Courtenay, contained almost 50 pearls of varying sizes

Teal-Jones shuts down remaining B.C. coast logging operations

Layoffs affect forest harvest in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

Most Read