A proposed zoning category – CR-3A – that council critics claim will increase allowable heights on at least 12 buildings in the West Beach section of Marine Drive will be the subject of a virtual public hearing on July 8. (File photo)

Building heights on White Rock’s Marine Drive to be reviewed

Public information meeting to describe proposed zone for West Beach area

A public information meeting to be held online on July 8 by the City of White Rock will offer a chance to learn about a proposed zoning category – CR-3A – that council critics claim will increase allowable heights on at least 12 buildings in the West Beach section of Marine Drive.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and, to participate, residents will have to sign up for Microsoft Teams access (www.microsoft.com/en-ca/microsoft-365/microsoft-teams/group-chat-software).

Once the program is installed, potential participants must email planning manager Greg Newman (gnewman@whiterockcity.ca) with the subject line CR-3A Public Information meeting.

A flyer circulated anonymously on Monday to West Beach area residents by “a group of concerned citizens” alleges the proposed zoning would also allow increased building density, as well an increase in allowable height from 11.3 m (37.1 feet) to 13.7 m (44.9 feet).

According to the flyer, the impact of height increases could amount to the equivalent of “several stories” – since height would not be measured from the lowest point of each lot, but from a mid-point in the natural grade (or slope) of each lot.

This might, the flyer alleges, result in buildings four storeys and even higher on Marine Drive, where none exist now.

“(The proposed CR-3A zoning) would result in significant changes in the character and views along and from behind Marine Drive,” the flyer states, adding that increased heights would impact both beachfront views and property values in the area.


