Building boom continues for Langley condos

More than 6,000 units of townhouses and condos are planned for development in the near future.

In the wake of huge price increases for condos and townhouses in Langley in 2017, builders are still working towards creating more of them in 2018.

“I’m not sure if it’s going to be as big as 2017 or not,” said Ramin Seifi, manager of engineering and community development in Langley Township.

But there are a considerable number of condos planned for construction.

In the Township alone, Seifi said that there are 45 pending planned multifamily construction projects, with 3,977 condo units and 2,198 townhouse units. That doesn’t include units that have already been fully approved by council or are already under construction.

Some of the 45 projects have made their way through part of the approval process at Township council, while others are in earlier stages.

“These are subject to change,” Seifi said of the numbers. It’s not unknown for projects to founder, either before or after council approval.

Right now, Seifi said the numbers are similar to those the Township was seeing about year ago. But if you went back much further than that, the number of applications to build condos would be smaller than the applications for townhouses.

Both Langley Township and Langley City have added a large number of condos and townhouses in 2017.

In the first 11 months of last year, statistics show that Langley Township saw 1,210 multi-family units.

That’s compared to 836 in the same period in 2016. Statistics for December have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, 328 single family homes were built, down from 405 in the first 11 months of 2016.

Langley City, while much smaller than the Township, has also seen a condo boom over the past few years. A Downtown Master Plan has encouraged higher density housing, which has been built in areas near Fraser Highway and Douglas Crescent.

