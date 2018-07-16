Builder of new Pattullo Bridge to be chosen after three-month ‘RFQ’ period

Local residents are ‘one step closer to a safer crossing,’ according to government release Monday

Artist rendering of the new Pattullo Bridge, as seen on the website engage.gov.bc.ca/pattullobridge.

A request for qualifications (RFQ) has been released to identify a contractor to design, build and finance a new Pattullo Bridge.

The move signals “one step closer to a safer crossing” between Surrey and New Westminster, according to a provincial government release Monday.

The new four-lane crossing is expected to open to traffic in 2023, at which time the current bridge — opened in 1937 and showing its age — will be removed. The new structure has a price tag of $1.377 billion.

The new bridge will have wider lanes, separated by a centre median barrier, and dedicated walking and cycling lanes, separated from traffic by a barrier on both sides of the structure.

As part of a procurement process, the RFQ is an invitation for bidders to submit their qualifications.

“The RFQ will close in September 2018,” the government release notes. “The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will select up to three respondent teams to participate in the next phase of the competitive selection process, which is the request for proposal stage.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2019. The so-called Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project (online at engage.gov.bc.ca/pattullobridge) will be delivered, owned and operated by the government of British Columbia.



