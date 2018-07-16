Artist rendering of the new Pattullo Bridge, as seen on the website engage.gov.bc.ca/pattullobridge.

Builder of new Pattullo Bridge to be chosen after three-month ‘RFQ’ period

Local residents are ‘one step closer to a safer crossing,’ according to government release Monday

A request for qualifications (RFQ) has been released to identify a contractor to design, build and finance a new Pattullo Bridge.

The move signals “one step closer to a safer crossing” between Surrey and New Westminster, according to a provincial government release Monday.

The new four-lane crossing is expected to open to traffic in 2023, at which time the current bridge — opened in 1937 and showing its age — will be removed. The new structure has a price tag of $1.377 billion.

• RELATED STORY: VIDEO: New Pattullo Bridge expected to open in 2023, from February 2018.

The new bridge will have wider lanes, separated by a centre median barrier, and dedicated walking and cycling lanes, separated from traffic by a barrier on both sides of the structure.

As part of a procurement process, the RFQ is an invitation for bidders to submit their qualifications.

“The RFQ will close in September 2018,” the government release notes. “The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will select up to three respondent teams to participate in the next phase of the competitive selection process, which is the request for proposal stage.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2019. The so-called Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project (online at engage.gov.bc.ca/pattullobridge) will be delivered, owned and operated by the government of British Columbia.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

The Pattullo Bridge as seen from Brownsville Bar Beach in Surrey. (File photo: Kevin Hill)

Previous story
Surrey woman disappointed after family asked for ID at townhouse complex pool
Next story
Indigenous housing providers worried Liberal proposals could put families on the streets

Just Posted

UPDATE: All horses safe and sound after Cloverdale barn goes up in flames

Sandy Zalit thanks fire crews that worked for hours to extinguish blaze on 184th Street

Builder of new Pattullo Bridge to be chosen after three-month ‘RFQ’ period

Local residents are ‘one step closer to a safer crossing,’ according to government release Monday

Police say ‘no risk’ to public after Surrey shooting

It happened in the 13900-block of 108th Avenue at about 10:45 p.m.

White Rock Tritons win Baseball BC midget championship

Under-18 squad to play at nationals in Fort McMurray next month

Volunteer organizer needed for South Surrey Terry Fox Run

This year’s event – set for Sunday, Sept. 16 – in jeopardy without help

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Out of 1,773 glaciers, 1,353 shrank significantly between 2000 and 2016

Indigenous housing providers worried Liberal proposals could put families on the streets

Indigenous housing providers raise alarms about future of federal funding deals

The Bandits arrive in the Fraser Valley

New professional basketball team announces name, colours and logo

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Most Read