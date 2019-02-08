Defence lawyer James Miglin, left to right, Justice John McMahon, court registrar, Bruce McArthur, Crown Attorney Michael Cantlon, Detective Hank Idsinga, and friends and family of victims, back right, are shown in this court sketch in Toronto on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. (Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press)

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

A serial killer who murdered eight men from Toronto’s gay village won’t be able to apply for parole for 25 years.

Bruce McArthur, 67, pleaded guilty last week to committing the crimes between 2010 and 2017.

Justice John McMahon, who presided over the case, says he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested by police last year.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no parole for 25 years, but a court can impose consecutive periods of parole ineligibiliy for several convictions.

The Crown sought a life sentence with no chance of parole for 50 years, while the defence had asked that McArthur be eligible for parole in 25 years.

McArthur’s victims were Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ontario police say they ‘rescued’ multiple victims of alleged human trafficking
Next story
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Surrey

Just Posted

VIDEO: Grey Cup comes to Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Adam Berger, two-time Grey Cup winner and Lord Tweedsmuir alum, pays a visit to his former school

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Surrey

Police say there will be ‘significant road closures’ near crash, at 6800-block of King George Boulevard

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in Langley

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Roughly one person died every two days from drug overdoses in Surrey

1,489 people died from drug overdoses in the province last year

Learn the ‘untold’ story of Cloverdale’s Scott family at upcoming history talk

Farmers immigrated in 1912, set up seven-acre plot in Cloverdale

Opposition parties push for emergency meeting on SNC-Lavalin case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the allegations in the newspaper story ‘are false’

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

5 to start your day

Record-number of opioid overdose deaths in B.C., ICBC further in the red and more

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Man wins $888,000 from B.C. doctor for medication error that left him ‘totally disabled’

‘He is not the same man he was before his hospitalization,’ judge says

Most Read