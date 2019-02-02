Cool weather is expected through this week with flurries forecast Sunday. (Black Press Media files)

BC STORM

Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

Environment Canada is warning for those living in the south coast to brace for the coldest conditions seen this season starting Saturday night.

Temperatures will drop five to 10 C below seasonal averages, as a system of cold Arctic air moves southward from B.C.’s interior.

The cold air will persist into the latter half of the week, the weather agency said. Exactly how much snow is anticipated is not clear.

In the Fraser Valley and parts of Metro Vancouver, forecasts are calling for a mix of flurries and showers into Sunday with highs of roughly 2 C and a low of -3 C. By Monday, temperatures will have dropped to highs of 1 C or freezing and a low of -6 C.

READ MORE: Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

READ MORE: Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

In Whistler, flurries will produce two to four centimetres of snowfall Sunday, reaching -15 C overnight. Temperatures will hover around -8 C to -14 C through the week.

As the winds cross the Strait of Georgia Sunday, Environment Canada said there will be chances of snow squalls reaching the eastern side of Vancouver Island. The national forecaster warned this could produce significant snowfall.

Greater Victoria is anticipated to see a mix of rain and flurries Sunday. Monday to Wednesday is expected to be sunny but windy, with a high of 3 C and a low of -5 C. That’s a stark contrast to Feb. 3, 1950 when temperatures dropped to -12 C.

Meanwhile, in Campbell River and the surrounding region, flurries will produce two to four centimetres of snow Sunday, with temperatures reaching – 2 C by the afternoon.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PROTIP: Don’t tailgate the police
Next story
Homicide team investigates deadly shooting in Newton

Just Posted

Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

Homicide team investigates deadly shooting in Newton

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward in search for Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect

Daon Gordon Glasgow has long history of violence

Court grants injunction preventing sale of learning centre’s assets pending trial

Supreme civil proceedings set for 15 days starting in August

VIDEO: Crews rescue small dog from North Delta house fire

Delta police rushed the French bulldog to a local animal hospital for treatment

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

PROTIP: Don’t tailgate the police

In fact, don’t tailgate anyone – they just might turn out to be an officer

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

There were no major injuries reported in the incident near Vernon

Puppy kissing booth raises funds for shelter on Cupcake Day

The LAPS shelter is hosting a “Puppy Kissing Booth” to raise funds on Feb. 25.

Most Read