Algae bloom in Semiahmoo Bay. (Angela Jasper/City of White Rock Facebook)

Brown ocean water at White Rock beach caused by ‘algae bloom’

City released a notice Thursday, saying the water is safe

The City of White Rock released a notice on its Facebook page Thursday notifying residents of “rusty or brownish coloured” water at the city’s beach.

“According to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, this is known as an algal bloom (or marine bloom or water bloom), and is safe,” the city’s notice said.

Algae blooms may occur in freshwater as well as marine environments, and they happen when phytoplankton grows quickly in large quantities, the post said.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has yet to respond to Peace Arch News request for comment.

Previous story
Surrey Mounties respond to bomb threat at Surrey courthouse
Next story
B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties respond to bomb threat at Surrey courthouse

Police and dogs swept the courthouse but didn’t find anything

Bad-guy role in TUTS’ ‘Cinderella’ suits Surrey-raised actor Michael Wild

Six-week run on Stanley Park stage ‘like a mini vacation’ for Michael Wild

Brown ocean water at White Rock beach caused by ‘algae bloom’

City released a notice Thursday, saying the water is safe

Victim, person of interest sought after woman seen being ‘forcibly confined’ in Surrey car

Surrey RCMP are looking for 40-year-old Trina Bird, and are concerned for her well-being

Festivals aplenty in Surrey this weekend

Community celebrations planned in Bridgeview and Whalley, as FVDED in the Park returns to Holland Park

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

B.C. woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

Search of a car found allegedly stolen goods from Vancouver, Surrey, Coquitlam, Red Deer and Calgary

B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

The former Yukon man pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including sexual interference, last year

Exclusive: Safety violations found after worker killed at B.C. car dealership

WorkSafeBC report alleges 2 regulation violations at Skaha Ford at time of April 2017 fatal accident

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

B.C. man reflects on caving drama as soccer team still trapped in Thailand

Andrew Munoz has advice for rescuers in Thailand following his own near-death experience

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Most Read