Bronze statue vandalized at Cloverdale cenotaph, says Surrey Mounties

Statue was pushed off the cenotaph and is now being repaired

The bronze statue of a kneeling WWI soldier at the Cloverdale cenotaph was vandalized last week (March 29), says Surrey Mounties.

Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman stated in an email to the Now-Leader that they received the report of the statue being vandalized and benches being flipped over in the area. Police are looking for video surveillance of the area at the time.

The City of Surrey stated in a release that the statue was pushed off the cenotaph. The statue is “safe and is being repaired,” says the city. It will be reinstalled in the coming weeks.



