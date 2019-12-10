A broken water main left a big wet mess at 95A Avenue and 132nd in Surrey on Dec. 10. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Whalley

PHOTOS: Broken water main leaves north Surrey neighbourhood a soppy mess

Crews expected to be working in area of 132nd Street and 95A Avenue through the afternoon

Residents of a north Surrey neighbourhood are without power and water after a broken water main flooded the area of 132nd Street and 95A Avenue in Surrey early Tuesday morning.

One resident told the Now-Leader the main broke at around 5:30 a.m. and crews got to the area around 7 a.m.

By mid-afternoon, the water had subsided, leaving the area a soppy mess.

Surrey Traffic has tweeted that city crews are working in the northbound and eastbound curb lanes at 96th Avenue and 132nd Street to repair the water main. Crews are expected to continue working through the afternoon rush hour.

Drivers are being asked to plan ahead accordingly and avoid the area.

More to come.


edit@surreynowleader.com
