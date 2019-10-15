Londoners David Connors, 30, Eileen Connors, 24, and their son, were reportedly taken into custody by US Border Patrol officers on Oct. 3, after the vehicle they were riding in inadvertently crossed the border after swerving to avoid an animal in the road. (web image)

British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

Multiple UK and US media outlets are reporting that a holidaying British couple and their three-month-old son are being detained in the US after “accidentally” crossing the US border “near Vancouver.”

According to the stories, Londoners David Connors, 30, Eileen Connors, 24, and their son, were taken into custody by US Border Patrol officers on Oct. 3, after the vehicle they were riding in inadvertently crossed the border after swerving to avoid an animal in the road.

Accounts state that the driver, Connors’ brother Michael, his wife Grace and their two-year-old twin girls, apparently Canadian residents, are also being held in the US.

The reports say the Connors are now being held as illegal immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the Berks Detention Centre in Leesport, Pennsylvania, and that an attorney for the People’s Justice Centre, representing the family, has filed a complaint with the inspector general of the US Department of Homeland Security.

Reports do not make it clear precisely where on the Canada/US border the family was detained.

More to come…

Previous story
After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death
Next story
B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir downs Seaquam in high school football

The Panthers improve to 3-1, move into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference

British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

‘A monumental step’: Surrey Food Bank finds new, much larger home in Newton

The charity is expected to make the move next summer

Hockey association responds to South Surrey car-keying ‘connection’

Alleged vandalism of Tesla 3 caught on dash-cam footage Sept. 15

PHOTOS: Bronze medals for both Surrey United girls teams at soccer nationals

Third place for U17s in Charlottetown, same for U15s in Edmonton

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

$100,000 reward for B.C. gangster extended to United States

Police belive fugitive Conor D’Monte may be in the Los Angeles area

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Emily Carr University closed Sunday after fire causes some damage

The school is working with Vancouver police to assist their investigation into the fire

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Most Read