Brenda Locke to run for Surrey mayor

Her Surrey Connect slate is also adding Sebastian Sajda to its team of council candidates

Surrey Connect city Councillor Brenda Locke is running for mayor in the next civic election and the slate is also adding council candidate Sebastian Sajda to its team, making for four candidates now.

Locke will make her bid official at a press conference at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday, July 21) outside the Surrey Arts Centre in Bear Creek.

“There was a lot of soul-searching,” she told the Now-Leader. “I just think the residents of Surrey deserve better, they need to be respected, they need to be heard. That’s really why I ran in the first place, because I felt Surrey residents needed to be heard at city hall.

“I have no illusions, this is going to be a very challenging fight, and I’m up for it. I think it’s an important time for Surrey. We’re going to be the largest city in British Columbia and we have to be much more dynamic, we have to be looking forward more, we have to be more visionary about what we’re doing and I don’t see a vision for this city right now and I think this is a huge impediment.”

Brenda Locke says if she's elected as Surrey's mayor, along with her Surrey Connect team, the city's transition to the Surrey Police Force from the RCMP will come to a "screeching halt." #SurreyBC — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) July 21, 2021

Locke said she’s been thinking about running for the mayor’s chair “for quite a few months now.”

If she is elected mayor in the next civic election on Oct. 15, 2022, with a healthy backing on council, she said, she’ll put the brakes on the policing transition to the Surrey Police Service from the Surrey RCMP.

“We have to stop this right away, we have to take stock of it, there has to be a feasibility study, there has to be a cost-benefit analysis. All the processes that should have been in place must be in place if we’re to even consider it moving forward. Right now I would say it will have come to a screeching halt.”

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum told the Now-Leader in July 2019 he plans to go for a second consecutive term in 2022. If he wins, it would be his fifth as mayor. He could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday but city spokeswoman Amber Stowe said “nothing has changed” and McCallum still plans to seek re-election.

Sajda is president of Force of Nature and organizer of Friends of Bear Creek Park. He’s an outspoken opponent of the city’s plan to connect 84th Avenue to King George Boulevard and 140th Street, at the south end of Bear Creek Park.

He’s joining Locke, Councillor Jack Hundial and council candidate Ramona Kaptyn, the president of C.A.R.P. White Rock/Surrey, in their quest for election.

READ ALSO: Environmentalists’ delegation takes aim at Bear Creek Park Road project

Locke said she thinks the 84th Avenue project is “completely wrong.”

“We don’t need that road there,” she said. If she is elected mayor and the road is not finished, Locke said, “the road will not be finished.”

As for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion, Locke said, “certainly I’m very supportive of SkyTrain, I absolutely have supported SkyTrain, the transportation spine for the city. I think it’s an appropriate thing for the city.”

If she’s elected mayor, she said, she’ll make it a priority “to give people their voice back.

“I think community engagement is a big piece of it. Bringing back the committees, bringing back the public safety committee, bringing back the committees where residents have the opportunity to talk to council, not cutting people off when they have questions to council,” Locke said. “I think re-engaging the public and giving them their voice back – that’s critically important to me. I think one of the other things we’re going to be looking at doing is getting out into every community, every town centre, and talking directly with residents because I do believe people feel they’ve been shut out of city hall and what’s happening with their city, and we hear that every day.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

