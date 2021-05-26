Pedestrian hit in front of Fraser Highway bus stop

Drivers being asked to avoid Fraser Highway and 184th Street and use 64th Avenue instead

Surrey RCMP say a man was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 184th Street just after noon Wednesday, May 26 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in front of a bus stop on Fraser Highway just west of 184th Street Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn said the victim, a man, was taken to hospital and he was “conscious and breathing.”

Munn said the call came in at about 12:34 p.m., and that it “doesn’t look like” it was a hit-and-run.

“There’s no comments as to whether or not someone remained on scene or not,” she said. “At this point it’s not carded as a hit-and-run.”

A Black Press Media freelance photographer said the driver remained on scene and was co-operating with police.

The westbound lanes of Fraser Highway were still closed as of 2:30 p.m., resulting in heavy delays while vehicles detour off the major thoroughfare. Drivers are being urged to use 64th Avenue as an alternate route.

