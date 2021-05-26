Surrey RCMP say a man was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 184th Street just after noon Wednesday, May 26 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Cloverdale

Pedestrian hit in front of Fraser Highway bus stop

Drivers being asked to avoid Fraser Highway and 184th Street and use 64th Avenue instead

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in front of a bus stop on Fraser Highway just west of 184th Street Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn said the victim, a man, was taken to hospital and he was “conscious and breathing.”

Munn said the call came in at about 12:34 p.m., and that it “doesn’t look like” it was a hit-and-run.

“There’s no comments as to whether or not someone remained on scene or not,” she said. “At this point it’s not carded as a hit-and-run.”

A Black Press Media freelance photographer said the driver remained on scene and was co-operating with police.

The westbound lanes of Fraser Highway were still closed as of 2:30 p.m., resulting in heavy delays while vehicles detour off the major thoroughfare. Drivers are being urged to use 64th Avenue as an alternate route.

With files from Tom Zytaruk


Surrey

 

Surrey RCMP say a man was hit by a vehicle newr the intersection of Fraser Highway and 184th Street just after noon Wednesday, May 26 in Cloverdale. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
