BREAKING: Two Fraser Health care home workers confirmed to have COVID-19

Health authority has a team at a Langley and a Surrey seniors facilities informing staff, residents

A staff member at a Langley seniors care has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A health worker from Chartwell Independent Living’s Langley Gardens in Willoughby has been diagnosed, one of two announced Friday, March 27. The other case was reported at Surrey’s Elim Village – The Harrison.

A Fraser Health SWAT team was reportedly on site and communicating with residents and families on Friday afternoon.

The two individuals are in self-isolation at home, according to Fraser Health.

Elim Village is owned by Elim Christian Care Society, is a retirement community located in Surrey offering long-term care, assisted living, and independent living. The staff member who tested positive provided care in long-term care in that facilcity.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Meanwhile, at the Langley facility – which provides long term care, assisted living, and independent living – the infected staffer is a home care worker who provided care within the independent living facilities.

These are the third and fourth facilities in Fraser Health where a staff member or community health worker tested positive.

There is one facility in Fraser Health where a resident tested positive. No additional transmission has occurred at this time, according to the health authority.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens and Elim Village – The Harrison.

In the release issued early Friday afternoon, Fraser Health said it’s working with the staff at both site and home care clients to identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents, and families.

RELATED: COVID-19: Here are the measures being taken at B.C. care homes

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff currently working at The Harrison and Langley Gardens will not be working at any other facility.

Fraser Health has implemented the following:

• Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

• Visits have been limited to only essential visitors.

• Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

• Residents, clients, families and staff are being notified.

• Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health will have a presence at each site to take any further actions required and support the facility.

This includes dedicated people to address quality, communications on site to answer staff, residents, and family questions, and active checks of symptoms in staff and residents.

• Stay tuned for updates…

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two workers at seniors’ homes in Surrey, Langley diagnosed with COVID-19

Just Posted

Two workers at seniors’ homes in Surrey, Langley diagnosed with COVID-19

One is a staff member at Elim Village-The Harrison, at 9025 160th St., and the other is a health worker supporting and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens

BREAKING: Two Fraser Health care home workers confirmed to have COVID-19

Health authority has a team at a Langley and a Surrey seniors facilities informing staff, residents

‘Possibilities are endless’ at Black Press digital career fair

Black Press Digital Career and Education Fair begins April 4

Surrey Mounties increasing patrols around businesses closed because of pandemic

This is city wide, in an effort to discourage would-be burglars

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

COVID-19: Here are the measures being taken at B.C. care homes

Only essential visits allowed to people in long-term care facilities across the province

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

COVID-19: Harbour Air suspends all scheduled flights

Charter services will continue on larger plane to allow for physical distancing

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate target to 0.25%

Bank governor Stephen Poloz said the goal of the decision Friday is to restore market functioning

US has most COVID-19 virus infections in the world right now

Pandemic is accelerating in cities like New York, Chicago and Detroit

World COVID-19 update, 5:30 a.m.: British PM tests positive; US Surgeon General not satisfied

Comprehensive world coronavirus news round-up as of 5:30 a.m., Friday, March 27

Most Read