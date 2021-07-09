BREAKING: Trudeau pledges $1.3 billion for SkyTrain to Langley

The federal money could see the project finally begin construction

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) joined Premier John Horgan and other local mayors, MLAs, and dignitaries at an announcement Friday, July 9, about funding for transit and SkyTrain in Surrey. (Malin Jordan/Black Press Media)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was flanked by local MPs, MLAs, and mayors to announce federal funding for SkyTrain as far as Langley.

“Today I can announce the federal government will provide up to $1.3 billion for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister said it was important to accelerate the fight against climate change.

“We have to ensure our kids inherit a cleaner future.”

“Today’s project alone is expected to create thousands of well-paying middle-class jobs,” Trudeau said.

Premier John Horgan said it highlights what can be done when people work together. “A 16 kilometre extension of the Expo Line is in itself extraordinary,” Horgan said.

But this announcement and funding will allow communities to shape growth, not to chase growth, he said.

He also emphasized that climate change is “the crisis of our time.”

“Investments in public transit make a huge difference in the lives of people,” said Catherine McKenna, minister of infrastructure and communities.

The rapid transit line from through Surrey and into Langley has been through multiple controversies and a major change in scope and scale.

Fully funded originally as a light rail line running at ground level for 16 kilometres from the King George SkyTrain station down Fraser Highway, Surrey’s Mayor Doug McCallum and his Safe Surrey coalition won election in 2018 on a pledge to cancel the light rail project and replace it with SkyTrain.

By the end of 2018, Metro Vancouver’s mayors, who oversee TransLink, had voted to go along with McCallum.

The $1.63 billion available to build a light rail line to Langley would only fund about half of the SkyTrain project, however. The first bundle of funding, already approved, would allow the construction of SkyTrain to 166th Street, in Surrey’s Fleetwood area.

Extending the SkyTrain would require a total estimated cost of about $3.1 billion.

During last October’s election campaign, B.C. Premier John Horgan pledged that the provincial government would fully fund its share of the $1.5 billion portion of the costs of extending the line to Langley.

READ MORE: Horgan pledges NDP will complete $1.5 billion SkyTrain extension to Langley

Local politicians along the route in Langley and Surrey – including provincial NDP and B.C. Liberal members, and federal Liberals and Conservatives – have been pushing for the funding for the line for years.

On Thursday, July 8, federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole announced if he wins an expected fall federal election, his party would also fund the SkyTrain line.

“British Columbians have been fighting for this SkyTrain expansion and ignored by the Liberals,” said O’Toole. “Justin Trudeau has failed to deliver for British Columbians for two years.”

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CloverdaleJustin TrudeauLangleySkyTrainSurrey