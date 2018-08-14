Breaking: Trinity Western University changes controversial covenant

Pledge forbidding sexual intimacy outside of marriage to be optional at Langley university: report

Trinity Western University has decided to change its requirements surrounding a controversial covenant that forbids sexual intimacy outside of marriage, which is defined as between a man and a woman.

Reportedly, the covenant, which all students and staff at TWU, a private Christian university, are expected to sign, will become optional.

A post on social media quotes an email by TWU President Bob Kuhn: “In a decision that I believe will successfully position us to better fulfil the TWU Mission, the Board of Governors has passed the following motion: ‘In furtherance of our desire to maintain TWU as a thriving community of Christian believers that is inclusive of all students wishing to learn from a Christian viewpoint and underlying philosophy, the Community Covenant will no longer be mandatory as of the 2018-19 Academic year with respect to admission of students to, or continuation of students at, the University.’”

Because of the covenant, several law societies have said they would not recognize degrees issued by a proposed school of law at TWU.

Critics complained the clause was anti-gay and would violate a lawyer’s duty to represent all clients.

In June, the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the right of two Canadian Law Societies to refuse accreditation for a proposed law school at Trinity Western University.

