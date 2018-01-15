Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him: IHIT

20-year-old’s body found on a rural service road North of Hope in April

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man north of Hope all knew their alleged victim, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said at a news conference Monday.

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope at approximately 7:30 a.m. on April 20, 2017.

Jang said that Bonin’s body “had not been there” long before it was discovered.

Ryan Watt, 26, of Vancouver, Joshua Fleurant, 20 of Prince George, and Jared Jorgenson, 27, of Dawson Creek have all been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Bonin’s death.

“All the parties involved knew each other to varying degrees,” said Jang.

“The individuals involved in this investigation are known and some of them do have criminal records.”

That includes Bonin, Jang said.

Police believe the attack was not random but Jang declined to share any details as the case is now before the courts.

All three accused are scheduled to make their first appearances in provincial court on Monday.

Three men have been arrested and charged, nine months after the body of Michael Bonin was found on a rural road North of Hope.

“We are hopeful that this can now help the family of Mr. Bonin begin their journey towards the healing process,” Jang said.

Bonin was identified as being from Rycroft, Alberta.

In a written statement to police, Michael’s mother thanked the investigators investigators in Bonin’s case, adding the pain of losing her son will never go away.

“Michael did not deserve to die. He was a loving, helpful and loyal young man who had lots to live for. The pain of losing Michael will never go away and many lives have been changed by this selfish act,” she stated.

“I hope those responsible for taking Michael’s life are held accountable.”

Her name was withheld.

IHIT is asking anyone with information about the murder to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Previous story
Drivers urged to slow down during Alex Fraser Bridge construction

Just Posted

Surrey residents mourn tree loss in Hawthorne Park

Opponents hold vigil to ‘grieve loss and devastation’ of hundreds of trees

VIDEO: Surrey gallery welcomes big, colourful Indian art on tour

Large-scale paintings and drawings at Bear Creek Park facility starting Saturday, Jan. 20

Semiahmoo Secondary wins Surrey Fire Fighters Senior Girls Goodwill Basketball tournament

Totems beat Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers 76-62 to take title Saturday in Cloverdale

Langley curlers 1-1 in quest to retain Canadian title

Team Tardi is back on the ice again this afternoon against Team Yukon to defend its national title.

Budding developer creates a Lego-sized White Rock

Max Trest, 8, built the city using recycled materials

VIDEO: Surrey gallery welcomes big, colourful Indian art on tour

Large-scale paintings and drawings at Bear Creek Park facility starting Saturday, Jan. 20

Drivers urged to slow down during Alex Fraser Bridge construction

Work crews are installing a snow removal system and movable counterflow lane

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Video: B.C. documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

First documentary for Penticton filmmaker captures elusive Okanagan ice climbing

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him: IHIT

20-year-old’s body found on a rural service road North of Hope in April

Singer of the Cranberries dead at 46

Her publicist says Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

‘Kidney twins are doing great’ after life-altering operation

Mike Dauncey donated kidney to parishioner who would otherwise face dialysis for rest of his life

Toronto police say young girl made up story about hijab cutting

The investigation has been closed after 11-year-old girl claimed her hijab was cut by a scissors-wielding man

Most Read