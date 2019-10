Police have discovered a body in Clayton Heights.

First responders attempted to revive the individual and performed CPR, but they pronounced the person dead at the scene at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning (Oct.12).

Afterward, a large police presence arrived at the gas station on the 18300-block of Fraser Highway and cordoned off the area.

The RCMP have not released any information yet. More details to come as they emerge.