The blaze started before 2 p.m. at 160th Street and 89th Avenue

A house burns in Surrey at 164th Street and 89th Avenue on Dec. 2, 2020. (Photo: Dal Hothi)

Surrey firefighters are battling a house fire in Fleetwood this afternoon.

The fire happened before 2 p.m. at 160th Street and 89th Avenue, where smoke could be seen billowing out the home’s windows.

Two ambulances were on scene and firefighters could be seen attending to at least one person on the ground.

More to come.



Surrey