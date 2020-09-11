Marshall Road and McCallum Junction shopping centre was closed after a police incident in central Abbotsford. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

BREAKING: ‘Serious’ police incident in central Abbotsford

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

A significant police incident involving a report of shots fired in central Abbotsford has shut down a major shopping centre and part of Marshall Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene for a report of shots fired around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

Two people have been taken to hospital, according to BC Emergency Health Services. One person in serious condition was taken to hospital in an ambulance while another person was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Residents in the area say they heard several loud bangs in the area of Cabela’s in the McCallum Junction shopping centre.

Police say they were responding to a “serious incident” at the site. Several roads in the area, including Marshall Road, have been closed. Police say on their Facebook page that they will provide an update shortly.

“The public is not in danger and the suspects are in custody,” police wrote.

Watch for more.

