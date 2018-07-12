BREAKING: RCMP execute search warrants at cannabis shops on First Nations land

Officers on scene at Thursday at marijuana dispensaries on Chilliwack reserves

A Chilliwack RCMP officer outside the Indigenous Bloom Medical Cannabis Dispensary on the Kwaw-Kwaw-Apilt First Nation on July 12 as a search warrant is executed. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

The proprietors of two new cannabis retail shops on two different local First Nations reserves in Chilliwack may have learned today that, yes, marijuana is still illegal.

At around noon on July 12, Mounties blocked the entrance to the parking lots at The Kure Cannabis Dispensary on the Skwah First Nation just off Wolfe Road, and at the newer Indigenous Bloom Medical Cannabis Dispensary on the Kwaw-Kwaw-Apilt First Nation on Ashwell Drive.

RCMP officers at each location confirmed they were executing search warrants on the two, unrelated dispensaries.

Outside Indigenous Bloom, which opened its doors just seven days ago on July 5, a number of individuals were arriving and sitting on lawn chairs outside the fenced off parking lot while police were inside.

When approached, one individual told The Progress “we don’t want you here” and “we are dealing with it.”

Another woman with the group approached and said only: “You can go now.”

The search warrants from police comes just one day after staff at Indigenous Bloom had said they planned a grand opening complete with Indigenous dancing.

Chief Betty Henry of Kwaw-Kwaw-Apilt said her community is fully behind the venture, and the purpose was to help eliminate criminals marketing illegal drugs to her community members.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

The marijuana at Indigenous Bloom was said to be provided by a licensed cannabis growing facility (LP) on the nearby Shxwha:y Village.

“The Cannabis Industry is being built and developed on First Nation community lands and the community laws will govern how this is to be done,” according to a press release issued July 6 by the bands.

The problem is that selling cannabis at a storefront is still illegal in Canada, despite announcement of legalization coming in the fall.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said “any cannabis retail store currently operating is illegal.”

Health Canada confirmed that storefronts selling cannabis, whether they call themselves “dispensaries” or not, are unlicensed and illegal.

And the RCMP confirmed that anyone operating in convention of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act is subject to investigation and criminal charges.

See www.theprogress.com for more on this story as it becomes available.

@PeeJayAitch

paul.henderson@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.