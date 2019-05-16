UPDATE: ‘Hold and secure’ lifted at two North Delta schools

Gray Elementary and Sands Secondary were in “hold and secure” while DPD searched for ‘suspicious person’

Update at 1:03 p.m.:

Delta police have announced that the “hold and secure” has been lifted at both Sands Secondary and Gray Elementary. No suspicious person was found.

The "hold and secure" has now been lifted at both @SandsSec and Gray Elementary. No suspicious person located by police despite thorough search. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) May 16, 2019

Original story:

Two North Delta schools are in a “hold and secure” following reports of a suspicious person in the area.

Delta police said in a tweet that Gray Elementary and Sands Secondary have been placed in “hold and secure” as a precaution while officers respond to a report of a suspicious person in the area.

In a “hold and secure,” staff bring everyone into the school and keep them there, locking exterior doors and closing the blinds on all windows. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building, but classes and other regular activities continue inside the school.

The Delta School District’s “hold and secure” emergency procedure is used whenever there is a security concern outside of school in the surrounding neighbourhood.

Delta Police are responding to a report of a suspicious person in the area near Gray Elementary and @SandsSec (Sands Secondary). Schools placed in hold and secure as a precaution. — Delta Police (@deltapolice) May 16, 2019



