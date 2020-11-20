Two people arrested after high-speed collision on 180th Street and Golden Ears Way in Surrey

One person arrested at the scene, one man arrested after fleeing crash on foot

Police on scene after a crash near 180th Street and Golden Ears Way Friday (Nov. 20). (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Surrey RCMP are investigating after a high-speed crash on 180th Street and Golden Ears Way.

The collision happened shortly after 8 a.m. between an SUV and a sedan.

“The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot while the passenger, who had minor injuries, remained at the scene,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu, RCMP media relations officer, said in a press release. “As the investigation unfolded, the officer observed a handgun inside the SUV and subsequently arrested the passenger for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.”

Sidhu said the driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The RCMP set up a perimeter bordered on the south and east by 80th Avenue, Harvie Road, and 184th Street, on the north by 88th Avenue, and on the west by 176th Street.

The Mounties’ K-9 unit arrived just before 10 o’clock to aid in the search.

“The driver of the SUV was located and apprehended with the assistance of the Integrated Lower Mainland Police Dog Services,” Sidhu said. “The man was arrested for failing to remain at the scene of a collision, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.”

Sidhu the investigation is still ongoing as police try to figure out what led to the crash.

“Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV are known to police and are believed to have ties to organized crime.”

Sidhu asked that anyone with information about this incident, or with dash cam footage, contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



