Numerous Mounties, including plainclothes members, are on site of the Art Infiniti Hotel in the 21700-block of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge this evening. It’s unclear the reason for the heavy police presence. (Neil Corbett/The News)

UPDATE: Police have Maple Ridge hotel locked down

A large contingent of Mounties are at the Art Infiniti Hotel on Lougheed Highway

  • Aug. 7, 2020 7:00 p.m.
  • News

Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge is behind police tape this evening.

The reason for the strong police presence is still unclear, but Mounties, including a number of apparent forensic officers and Ridge Meadows RCMP members, have the driveway entrances to the two-storey hotel blocked.

Just before 7:30 p.m., local Mounties released a brief statement on Twitter saying that due to “an abundance of caution,” they ahd responded in force to a “medical incident.”

The announcement, shown above, stated: “As the investigation is ongoing, there is no further information at this time. There is no concern for public safety,” the Tweet says.

There were in excess of half a dozen police cruisers – marked and unmarked – on site, with attention focused on the top floor.

Art Infiniti staff were still answering the phone, so they hadn’t been evacuated. But without a manager on site, they said they were unable to share any information.

The hotel is located in the 21700-block of Lougheed Highway.

RECENT NEWS: Pitt Meadows townhouse fire considered suspicious

Witnesses claimed the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was on scene, as well. But there were no obvious signs, and IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang wasn’t available to confirm or offer comment.

• More as details come available…

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

