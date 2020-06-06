BREAKING: Plane crashes into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Efforts to locate the aircraft are underway

An aircraft has reportedly crashed into the Fraser River where it runs past Maple Ridge and Langley.

Langley Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson said an eyewitness report from Maple Ridge described a plane going down early this afternoon and making a splash as it entered the river between Barnston Island and Golden Ears Bridge.

Ferguson said crews are on the scene at the float plane dock in Fort Langley.

Attempts to locate the plane using its emergency locator transmitter have been unsuccessful so far.

