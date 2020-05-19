BREAKING: Plane crash in Pitt Meadows

Crash site is at the south end of Pitt Lake

A plane has crashed at the south end of Pitt Lake. (Google maps)

Fire and ambulance responded to the scene just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene.

Current reports is that the plane is upright and floating.

• More to follow

