BREAKING: Pedestrian reportedly struck by passenger train in South Surrey

Passenger on board says incident took place around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Crescent Beach

Emergency crews are on the scene of what is believed to be a pedestrian struck by a passenger train in South Surrey.

Evan Hagedorn, a passenger on board the train, said Amtrak Cascades 518 was travelling northbound from Portland to Vancouver on Wednesday, July 4 when it came to an abrupt stop at around 10 p.m. in the area of Crescent Beach, just after crossing the Canada/U.S. border.

Hagedorn, a recently graduated journalism student who interned with the North Delta Reporter this spring, said an Amtrak employee came over the loudspeaker and told passengers that there was an emergency on the tracks. Emergency crews including RCMP could be seen outside the train shortly thereafter.

Hagedorn said passengers were provided with a more detailed update roughly half an hour later.

“They came over the speaker and then they said that there was a group of teenagers on the beach and then a group of them on the tracks, and we had struck one of them. They were on the tracks and then we struck one of them and then that’s why we were stopped,” he said.

The Reporter has calls in to the RCMP and Amtrak but has been unable to confirm the details of the incident.

While there is no word yet on the condition of the reported victim, Hagedorn said that in a subsequent update over the loudspeaker at around 11:24 p.m., passengers were informed that the coroner was on route, and that the train’s engineer, conductor and witnesses to the accident had been interviewed by investigators.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

More to come…


