Delta police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a man was killed in a fiery crash on Deltaport Way the morning of Thursday, June 13. (@giftyminhas/Twitter photo)

BREAKING: One dead in fiery crash near Delta port

Deltaport Way is closed in both directions while police, coroner investigate

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a man was killed in a fiery crash on Deltaport Way this morning.

Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said police were called about an accident involving two semi-trailers in the 3500-block of Deltaport Way at about 9:45 a.m.

Leykauf said one of the trucks was engulfed in flames, calling the fire “quite large and very hot.”

Photos from the scene circulating on social media show one vehicle on its side and flames rising from the front of one of the trucks.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating the death of man at that location but could not provide any further details at this time.

There’s no update as to the condition of the other driver.

Access to the port remains closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

“We anticipate that the shutdown of Deltaport Way is going to continue for quite a while because this is a complicated scene,” Leykauf said. “Even clearing the road is going to be fairly complicated.”

This story will be updated as we learn more…


