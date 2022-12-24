The Okanagan Connector is closed due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

The Okanagan Connector is closed due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

Bus crash closes Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve; unknown injuries

The highway is on a winter storm warning

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

The Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) has declared a code orange after a passenger bus crash on the Okanagan Connector near Peachland at approximately 7:15p.m. on Dec. 24. The code is called during mass casualties and sets in motion a series of protocols to prepare the hospital for an influx of critically injured people. Additional hospital staff has been called in to manage the crash. People with minor injuries will be diverted to other hospitals in the region.

The number of passengers injured in the crash has not yet been confirmed. The situation is actively developing and the highway remains closed in both directions.

Original:

The Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) is closed in both directions between Aspen Grove and Peachland.

Around 7:15 p.m. the highway closed because of a vehicle crash between the junction of Hwy. 97 and Aspen Grove near the Loon Lake exit. An assessment is in progress but a passenger bus is involved.

According to DriveBC, the next update will be sometime on Christmas Day. The winter storm warning is still in effect.

BC Emergency Services are on site with multiple ground units and more on the way.

Black Press Media will keep up to date.

READ MORE: Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsDrivingOkanaganTraffictravelWinter

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Lower Mainland road early Christmas Eve

Just Posted

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

A burst pipe may be responsible for the partial collapse of the ceiling at a Surrey Safeway on Friday. The store at 152 Street and 88 Avenue has been closed two days before Christmas, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Burst of frozen pipe may be to blame for partial collapse of ceiling at Surrey Safeway

Alex Fraser Bridge (pictured) and Port Mann Bridge both closed to traffic at roughly the same time on Friday (Dec. 23) morning due to ice falling from cables onto vehicles. (Shane MacKichan photo)
VIDEO: Alex Fraser Bridges reopens to traffic

Foundry BC is opening a new centre in Surrey’s hub for youth age 12-24 for access to social services. (Surrey Schools photo)
Input sought on youth centre coming to downtown Surrey