RCMP says a body has been found in Mission Creek. (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Body found in flooded field near Mission Creek: Kelowna RCMP

A body was discovered in a flooded field in the 3600 block of Berard Road this afternoon

Kelowna RCMP says a farmer has reported finding a body on flooded property in the 3600 block of Berard Road around 5 p.m. on Friday (June 24).

Officers have secured the area and the B.C. Coroner Service has been notified and is en route. RCMP says the body at this time is unconfirmed to be that of Chelsea Cardno, who went missing upstream from that location on June 14, which resulted in an intensive search by the RCMP and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Out of respect for the family and close friends of Chelsea Cardno, the RCMP requested that the public avoid the area.

“RCMP have notified the family of Cardno and have offered all supports available,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, Kelowna RCMP investigation service officer.

RCMP will continue to work alongside the B.C. who have the lead on the investigation.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsMissionRCMP

Previous story
KPU chancellor receives B.C. Reconciliation Award

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s Lowan Le Bris is seen with his bronze medal in Montreal at the Canadian National Judo Championships May 21. (Photo submitted: Jeremy Le Bris)
Cloverdale judo fighter earns two big wins

KPU chancellor Kwuntiltunaat (Kim Baird) is one of six individuals and organized being honoured with a 2022 British Columbia Reconciliation Award. (Submitted photo)
KPU chancellor receives B.C. Reconciliation Award

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward)
Surrey businesses with stake in B.C.’s farmed salmon concerned about further job loss

Black Press Media file photo
Annis topped pay list for Surrey city councillors in 2021