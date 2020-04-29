BREAKING: New COVID-19 cases at Langley senior seniors facility and Surrey long term care facility

A new case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday, April 29th at the Langley Lodge seniors residence at 5451 204 St. in Langley City (undated Google Maps image)

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported by Fraser Health at the Langley Lodge seniors facility.

A staff member at the Lodge has tested positive, the health authority said.

As well, a resident of The Residence at Clayton Heights has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health SWAT teams are at each site and communication with residents and families is underway.

Langley Lodge is a long term care facility owned by the Langley Care Society. The staff member is in self-isolation at home. Langley Lodge had a previous outbreak that was declared over on April 23.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge seniors home is over, Fraser Health confirms

The Residence at Clayton Heights in Surrey is owned by The Pinnacle Care Group and supports long term care and acquired brain injury residents. The resident is in self-isolation at their home in the acquired brain injury unit.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site, and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff currently working at The Residence at Clayton Heights and Langley Lodge will not be working at any other facility.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following:

Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

Visitors have been limited to only essential visitors.

Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health will have a presence at the sites to take any further actions required and support the facilities. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed more than 200 people as part of our rapid action teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at the site. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley