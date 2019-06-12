An air ambulance has been called to a dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon. (THE NEWS/files)

BREAKING: Multiple patients after dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance on its way to the scene

Multiple injuries are being reported after a dirt bike accident in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon.

The accident took place just after 4:30 p.m. on a trail at the north end of 256 Street, about two kilometres in on a dirt bike trail.

There are two patients and one has been reported to have lost consciousness.

A helicopter landing zone has been requested.

Emergency responders are hiking on a narrow trail, not wide enough for an ATV, to reach the victims.

The pateints are going to be wheeled out from the scene by foot.

• More to follow

