A pickup truck and SUV collided before noon today in the area of 28th Avenue, near 196th Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Mounties have section of 28th Avenue behind police tape

RCMP have been hunting for a suspected pickup thief involved in a late morning crash

Mounties have been going door-to-door, using police dogs, and even a helicopter to search for a suspected truck thief involved in a crash late this morning on the Langley-South Surrey border.

Langley RCMP officers came across the accident at the intersection of 192nd Street and 28th Avenue, in South Surrey, just before noon on the holiday Monday, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

A Chrysler Pacifica (SUV) had collided with a Ford F350.

The driver of the Pacifica was trapped and had to be extricated from the SUV. He was airlifted by ambulance to hospital in “serious” condition, Largy confirmed. The passenger in the same vehicle was also transported to hospital, but with what police understand to be “minor” injuries.

The driver of the F350 fled the scene on foot, Largy said. Attempts by the police dog to pick up his trail have failed, and the search of the vicinity has since been called off.

Police did conduct a door-to-door search in the area, asking residents if they’ve seen a man in a white shirt. Now, Largy said, efforts are afoot to gather any video surveillance from residences in the area.

The F350 was later confirmed stolen, but Largy could not specify from where.

In the meantime, a section of 28th Avenue, between 194th and 196th Street, is still blocked off to all traffic while police continue the crash investigation. As well, a forensics team is attempting to glean any evidence from the pickup that might help to identify of the suspect.

_________________________________

An accident investigator takes measurements in the 19600 block of 28 Avenue Monday afternoon. (Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times)

Most Read