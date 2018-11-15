BREAKING: Metro Vancouver mayors cancel Surrey LRT in favour of SkyTrain

TransLink will immediately suspend work on light rail

Light rail in Surrey is officially dead on arrival after a vote by Metro Vancouver mayors in favour of SkyTrain at their first post-election gathering.

The vote was made at a packed Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation meeting on Thursday in New Westminster.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, whose Safe Surrey coalition won the Oct. 20 election on a promise to cancel light rail in favour of SkyTrain, made a 15-minute appeal for the change.

“We did extensive consulting… I did not see on single person who was for light rail,” said McCallum. “It was all, all for SkyTrain.”

Light rail along Fraser Highway had been estimated to cost $1.9 billion, while the most recent TransLink estimates say the 16.5 kilometre line will cost $2.9 billion.

McCallum has said he believes that building SkyTrain at ground level, along agricultural land by Fraser Highway, will push costs closer to light rail costs.

TransLink staff will bring details on how to proceed with SkyTrain to the Dec. 13 mayors’ meeting.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver mayors face tough decision on SkyTrain versus light rail

READ MORE: Surrey council unanimously passes motion to ‘cancel ’ LRT

READ MORE: New federal deal unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says
Next story
VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

Just Posted

Surrey opera singer brings Mozart’s ‘Così fan tutte’ to Vancouver stage

Nancy Hasiuk-Lay has been hailed for her ‘sparkling and crystalline vocal tone’

BREAKING: Metro Vancouver mayors cancel Surrey LRT in favour of SkyTrain

TransLink will immediately suspend work on light rail

Pedestrian airlifted following South Surrey collision

Police say initial indications are the victim was crossing mid-block when he was struck

ZYTARUK: You don’t have to wear the ribbon – but look out if you don’t

Demonize and dog-pile. If you disagree with me, you are not only wrong, you are evil. The enemy…

Cloverdale students successfully petition city for school crosswalk

Safety concerns lead to petition project, new crosswalk for students and shoppers

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death

Shayne McGenn guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of David Delaney, 63

Roy Clark, country singer, ‘Hee Haw’ star, has died

Guitar virtuoso died because of complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla. He was 85.

Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report

Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Around the BCHL: Junior A cities to host World Junior tuneup games

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.

Most Read