BREAKING: Kahlon named minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon was sworn in as minister of minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation by B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and Premier John Horgan during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Province of BC/YouTube screen shot)

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon will be tasked with guiding B.C.’s economic recovery as part of Premier John Horgan’s new cabinet.

During a virtual ceremony at the University of Victoria Thursday afternoon (Nov. 26), Kahlon was sworn in as minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin.

Kahlon was one of 24 ministers sworn into Horgan’s cabinet during the ceremony. Another 13 NDP MLAs will serve as parliamentary secretaries.

Joining Kahlon at the ministry will be Vancouver-Fraserview MLA George Chow, who will continue in his previous role as minister of state for trade, and Vancouver-False Creek MLA Brenda Bailey, who will serve as parliamentary secretary for technology and innovation.

Today Premier @jjhorgan named me the Minister for Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation ✊🏾 I’m honoured and look forward to working with our amazing team. Thank you to my family and friends .. thinking of my dad today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LsuuyC5JAR — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) November 26, 2020

Kahlon is serving his second term as MLA for Delta North after being sworn in as part of British Columbia’s 42nd Parliament on Tuesday (Nov. 24).

The BC NDP’s 57-member caucus is the largest in the party’s history, according to a press release, and includes the highest number of IBPOC (Indigenous, Black and People of Colour) MLAs of any previous caucus in B.C. It is also the first majority-female governing caucus in Canada, with women making up half of Horgan’s cabinet.

“I’m thrilled to be getting back to work alongside a new, larger New Democrat team that represents the diversity of our province,” Kahlon said in a press release following his swearing in as MLA for Delta North. “Together we will continue working every day to make life better for British Columbians.”

In his first term, Kahlon served two years as parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism before taking on the role of parliamentary secretary for forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development in July 2019.

